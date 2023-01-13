Inside Lisa Marie Presley's History With Addiction

The following article includes mentions of drug and alcohol addiction.

The world was stunned by the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. On January 12, just two days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards with her mother, Lisa Marie was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. The 54-year-old singer was reportedly given epinephrine and managed to regain a pulse before she was transferred to the medical facility.

However, just hours after news of her hospitalization broke, Priscilla announced her daughter's death in a heartbreaking statement to People. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Despite being the only child of a global icon, it's no secret that Lisa Marie led a troubled life and struggled with addiction. She endured multiple stints in rehab and had admitted to using a number of substances over the years, in addition to battling alcoholism. Here is an inside look at Lisa Marie's long history with addiction.