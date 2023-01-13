Ex-NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis' Condition Improves After Rescuing His Children

On January 4, former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after swimming with his children in Pensacola, Florida. Per NWA, Hillis became unconscious following an attempt to save his kids from drowning. It was also reported that the former Arizona Razorback was airlifted by a helicopter to be taken to the ICU. Lifeguards and medical professionals reportedly had to provide assistance on the beach before the helicopter came, per TMZ. It was also said that the children did not need medical attention.

From the hospital, Hillis' uncle Greg provided an update on his Facebook page on January 5. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," he said in the post. "He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving."

According to 40/29 News, a prayer vigil was held in Arkansas for Hillis. "We, just as a Shiloh family and community, want him healed," the vigil's organizer and family friend Kelsey Eursery told the news outlet. "We want him back at full capacity." And it looks like those prayers are working, as Hillis' girlfriend provided a great update.