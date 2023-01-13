Austin Butler Pours His Heart Out Over The Loss Of Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler was devastated to hear about the death of Lisa Marie Presley. "My heart is completely shattered," he began. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he said in a statement to People. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Butler and Presley had a close relationship, thanks to the fact that he played her father in "Elvis." He told The Hollywood Reporter about their meaningful connection after he finished playing the King. "It hit home when I first met Lisa Marie," he began, speaking of the magnitude of the role, "cause I didn't meet her until after the film." He went on, "She hugged me with tears in her eyes, and she just said, 'Thank you.'" The two also bonded at Graceland. "She took me upstairs and we went into Elvis' bedroom and just sat on his bed and just talked for hours," he added.

Butler is obviously devastated, which makes sense given the close bond they shared over their mutual love of Elvis, as well as the way he brought her father to life.