Austin Butler Pours His Heart Out Over The Loss Of Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley's death was met with an outpouring of love from those who knew her. Her ex-husband Nicolas Cage paid tribute to her, saying via a statement to CNN provided by his manager, "This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken." Her former husband, Michael Lockwood, also spoke about Presley's death and how it impacted their twins, Harper and Finley. "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn't turn out that way," his attorney told ET. "Michael's world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now."
Presley died on January 12 at 54 of cardiac arrest, as TMZ reported. Only days before, Presley attended the Golden Globes to join in the celebration for Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," starring Austin Butler. In light of Presley's passing, Butler has come forth with a statement of shock and grief.
Austin Butler is 'shattered' by the news
Austin Butler was devastated to hear about the death of Lisa Marie Presley. "My heart is completely shattered," he began. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he said in a statement to People. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."
Butler and Presley had a close relationship, thanks to the fact that he played her father in "Elvis." He told The Hollywood Reporter about their meaningful connection after he finished playing the King. "It hit home when I first met Lisa Marie," he began, speaking of the magnitude of the role, "cause I didn't meet her until after the film." He went on, "She hugged me with tears in her eyes, and she just said, 'Thank you.'" The two also bonded at Graceland. "She took me upstairs and we went into Elvis' bedroom and just sat on his bed and just talked for hours," he added.
Butler is obviously devastated, which makes sense given the close bond they shared over their mutual love of Elvis, as well as the way he brought her father to life.