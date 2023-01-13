Nicolas Cage Pays Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley With Heartbreaking Reference To Her Son

Nicolas Cage, who filed for divorce from Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, still holds a special place in his heart for the late star. Not long after news broke on January 12 that Presley died at 54 following cardiac arrest, as TMZ reported, the actor paid tribute via a statement from his manager.

"This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," the poignant statement obtained by CNN read in part. "She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken."

However, Cage did not stop there — adding more heartbreak to his message, the actor also referenced Presley's late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. At the time of Cage's marriage to Presley, Benjamin was not even a teenager — so one might imagine he has fond memories of him as a boy, which makes the remainder of his statement all that more devastating.