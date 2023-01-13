Nicolas Cage Pays Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley With Heartbreaking Reference To Her Son
Nicolas Cage, who filed for divorce from Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, still holds a special place in his heart for the late star. Not long after news broke on January 12 that Presley died at 54 following cardiac arrest, as TMZ reported, the actor paid tribute via a statement from his manager.
"This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," the poignant statement obtained by CNN read in part. "She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken."
However, Cage did not stop there — adding more heartbreak to his message, the actor also referenced Presley's late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. At the time of Cage's marriage to Presley, Benjamin was not even a teenager — so one might imagine he has fond memories of him as a boy, which makes the remainder of his statement all that more devastating.
How Nicolas Cage is finding comfort
In the second half of Nicolas Cage's statement given to CNN, he said of Lisa Marie Presley's son, "I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin." Of course, everyone knew how much Presley loved her only son — and how she was completely devastated when he died.
"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she wrote on Instagram in May 2022. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore." Presley was also mom to Riley Keough, as well as twin girls Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.
As for Presley and Cage's romance, the two remained in contact following their split, as Presley told Diane Sawyer for ABC News in 2003. "I like when someone's shaking it up, when they're different," she said of her attraction to Cage. "I don't know why. I'll never know why. But it's just what I get attracted to." No matter the case, it's clear they shared a strong bond.