Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Have Happy Family News To Share

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have some exciting news to share with the world. According to People, Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, officially making them a family of five. Teigen and Legend are parents to son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. About five months ago, Teigen announced she and Legend were expecting another child — two years after losing a baby she and Legend named Jack. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," Teigen told the world on Instagram in August 2022.

The model has been very ready to welcome her rainbow baby for a few weeks now, expressing such on Instagram in December. "Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," she captioned a post showing off her bare baby bump. Now that their bundle of joy is here, the couple is over the moon. According to People, Legend made the official announcement at a private concert on Friday night, sharing his feelings after welcoming the newborn just hours earlier.