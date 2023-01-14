Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Have Happy Family News To Share
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have some exciting news to share with the world. According to People, Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, officially making them a family of five. Teigen and Legend are parents to son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. About five months ago, Teigen announced she and Legend were expecting another child — two years after losing a baby she and Legend named Jack. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," Teigen told the world on Instagram in August 2022.
The model has been very ready to welcome her rainbow baby for a few weeks now, expressing such on Instagram in December. "Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," she captioned a post showing off her bare baby bump. Now that their bundle of joy is here, the couple is over the moon. According to People, Legend made the official announcement at a private concert on Friday night, sharing his feelings after welcoming the newborn just hours earlier.
John Legend performed hours after the baby was born
John Legend left his wife and newborn to perform on Friday night, where he shared the baby news. According to People, Legend told the crowd that he and his wife welcomed "the little baby this morning." "What a blessed day," he said, before saying that he felt "energized" despite a lack of sleep.
As far as the couple's future plans go, Legend told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 that he and Teigen are open to having more children. "Chrissy, I think, wants more. I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks — especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult," he said. "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically — it gets complicated," he added. But there's nothing complicated about how elated he and Teigen are to welcome baby boy Legend into this world! Congrats!