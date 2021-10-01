How Chrissy Teigen Is Looking For Closure For Her Late Son Jack
The year 2020 was a difficult one for Chrissy Teigen for more than one reason. Aside from dealing with a global pandemic, she and her husband John Legend lost their unborn child — a son they planned to name Jack — one month after announcing their pregnancy. The reality star revealed the sad news on September 30, 2020 in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."
She continued, "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."
In the months to come, Teigen was very candid about her grief, as well as sharing her regrets about not looking at Jack's face when he was born. Scroll ahead to find out how Teigen continues to honor her late son one year later and how she was finally able to find some closure.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend held a memorial service
On September 29, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend held a memorial ceremony for their son Jack alongside their two children, Luna and Miles, as well as the "Cravings" author's mother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen. The reality star shared a series of photos via Instagram, alongside a touching tribute: "Took me a year but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today. hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now. thank you guys for the kind words. It's a process. Xx"
Ahead of Jack's memorial, Teigen also honored "the son we almost had" on National Sons Day, sharing a heartbreaking image of herself crying in her husband's arms. "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," she wrote. "I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle." Teigen ended her message by sharing that the mourning process has not gotten easier for her.