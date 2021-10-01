How Chrissy Teigen Is Looking For Closure For Her Late Son Jack

The year 2020 was a difficult one for Chrissy Teigen for more than one reason. Aside from dealing with a global pandemic, she and her husband John Legend lost their unborn child — a son they planned to name Jack — one month after announcing their pregnancy. The reality star revealed the sad news on September 30, 2020 in an emotional Instagram post, writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She continued, "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

In the months to come, Teigen was very candid about her grief, as well as sharing her regrets about not looking at Jack's face when he was born. Scroll ahead to find out how Teigen continues to honor her late son one year later and how she was finally able to find some closure.