Vicki Gunvalson Isn't Holding Back About Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen
Another reality TV show romance has come to a screeching halt. Following a three-and-a-half year relationship, Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen called it quits, per Page Six. To Beador's shock, Janssen broke up with her in November 2022, but "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star only recently shed light on the situation. The timing was suspicious as he split with her one week after filming wrapped up for Season 17 of "RHOC." Beador told People she was "blindsided by the breakup." The TV personality expressed her heartbreak, adding, "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating." Beador expected a fairy tale ending with her soulmate — but Janssen wasn't exactly on the same page.
While Janssen spoke highly about Beador, he clarified that "love is not always enough." He told People, "It doesn't make sense to be together if you don't believe in it." Janssen added that he wishes Beador the best. However, amid Beador and Janssen's break-up, one cast member of "RHOC" isn't giving Janssen the benefit of the doubt at all.
Vicki Gunvalson called John Janssen a 'narcissist'
Vicki Gunvalson of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" recently slammed Shannon Beader's ex, John Janssen. An Instagram fan account called Best of Bravo wrote, "John Janssen waiting until filming was over? It's giving Steve Lodge." Gunvalson was similarly blindsided when Steve Lodge, her fiancé, dumped her. In an episode of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club," Gunvalson revealed, "Steve and I were together almost six years, engaged for two and a half. We are now officially broken up. My heart is broken and I don't know what happened," per Bravo.
Gunvalson is now comparing Lodge and Janssen, as she doesn't believe either of their intentions were ever pure. Gunvalson took to the comments section to share her unfiltered thoughts about Beador's ex. She wrote (via Page Six), "I said the same thing. These men use women like Shannon & I for their own benefit. Narcissists." It's worth noting that Gunvalson used the same wording to describe her ex. After learning news about Lodge's sudden engagement in 2022, she told E! News, "Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December. At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."