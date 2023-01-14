Vicki Gunvalson Isn't Holding Back About Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen

Another reality TV show romance has come to a screeching halt. Following a three-and-a-half year relationship, Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen called it quits, per Page Six. To Beador's shock, Janssen broke up with her in November 2022, but "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star only recently shed light on the situation. The timing was suspicious as he split with her one week after filming wrapped up for Season 17 of "RHOC." Beador told People she was "blindsided by the breakup." The TV personality expressed her heartbreak, adding, "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating." Beador expected a fairy tale ending with her soulmate — but Janssen wasn't exactly on the same page.

While Janssen spoke highly about Beador, he clarified that "love is not always enough." He told People, "It doesn't make sense to be together if you don't believe in it." Janssen added that he wishes Beador the best. However, amid Beador and Janssen's break-up, one cast member of "RHOC" isn't giving Janssen the benefit of the doubt at all.