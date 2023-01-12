Shannon Beador Totally Didn't See Her Breakup With Boyfriend John Janssen Coming
2022 saw some brutal celeb breakups, from Shakira and Gerard Piqué's painful breakup to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's unexpected split. Now it seems there was one other couple who called it quits in 2022, although they didn't go public with the news until now. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador appears to have ended things with John Janssen last November — or rather, he ended things with her.
On January 11, 2023, People confirmed that Janssen had called it quits after three and a half years of dating, just one week after filming ended for "RHOC" Season 17. Speaking with the outlet, Beader said she was caught totally off-guard by his decision. "We were in a great place, but seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story," she revealed. "He told me he was done with the relationship, and to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating." The reality star added that she was sure Janssen was her forever because she'd never loved anyone as much as she did him. Surprisingly, Janssen shared the same feelings with People. "It's sad because I love Shannon very much," he confessed. "I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again, but that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives." So what exactly went wrong? Let's take a closer look.
Why Shannon Beador and John Janssen called it quits
Back in December 2017, Shannon Beador filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, David, per People. The couple, who share three kids together, reached a divorce settlement in April 2019, per People, and that July, Beador went public with a new romance: John Janssen. A source told People at the time that Beador's daughters and friends approved and that the reality star was extremely happy. "He's a great guy, and really adores her," an insider enthused. "She is equally smitten."
All wasn't perfect at home, however. As Beador admitted on a 2021 episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," the pandemic put a real strain on their relationship. Apparently, after months of sheltering indoors, she was overtaken by fear and began to drink. While no fights made it onto the show, she was heard telling Janssen, per Page Six, "I'm not proud of certain things that I did, like, I would take things out on you." While Janssen assured her that he still loved her and that they'd make it work, she admitted, "I'm embarrassed and I feel bad for the way that I treated you."
Following the couple's split, Beador hoped they might reconcile. According to People, they saw each other at two University of Southern California football games, but nothing came of it. Now, she's looking ahead. Admitting the holidays were difficult, Beador told the outlet, "There would be days I would just cry myself to sleep, but it's a new year, and I'm ready for a fresh start."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).