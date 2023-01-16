How Does Priscilla Presley Feel About Jacob Elordi Playing Elvis?

Priscilla Presley never escaped her identity as Elvis Presley's wife– even after they divorced. After years of living under his shadow, the two finalized their divorce in 1973, concluding their six-year marriage. "My life was his life," Priscilla told People in 1978. "He had to be happy. My problems were secondary." She went on, "I want to grow. I want to do things." While she did get the chance to live her own life, she never really left Elvis. The two stayed close, and Priscilla was devastated upon learning of his death in 1977. "[I lost] everything. You have to remember, he was such an impact in my life, in every way," she told ET. "He was my mentor, he was my confidant."

They were also tied as parents. They welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968, but tragedy struck again when Lisa Marie died of cardiac arrest in January 2023. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla said in a statement, per People. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

With so much attention on the Presley family, it's no wonder that filmmakers gravitate toward them. There was already the famous Baz Luhrmann production "Elvis," and hot on its heels, Sofia Coppola is making a biopic of her own called "Priscilla."