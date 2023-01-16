How Does Priscilla Presley Feel About Jacob Elordi Playing Elvis?
Priscilla Presley never escaped her identity as Elvis Presley's wife– even after they divorced. After years of living under his shadow, the two finalized their divorce in 1973, concluding their six-year marriage. "My life was his life," Priscilla told People in 1978. "He had to be happy. My problems were secondary." She went on, "I want to grow. I want to do things." While she did get the chance to live her own life, she never really left Elvis. The two stayed close, and Priscilla was devastated upon learning of his death in 1977. "[I lost] everything. You have to remember, he was such an impact in my life, in every way," she told ET. "He was my mentor, he was my confidant."
They were also tied as parents. They welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968, but tragedy struck again when Lisa Marie died of cardiac arrest in January 2023. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla said in a statement, per People. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
With so much attention on the Presley family, it's no wonder that filmmakers gravitate toward them. There was already the famous Baz Luhrmann production "Elvis," and hot on its heels, Sofia Coppola is making a biopic of her own called "Priscilla."
Priscilla Presley thinks that Jacob Elordi is a great actor
Sofia Coppola is embarking on her own project about Elvis and Priscilla Presley, a biopic centered around the female experience, aptly dubbed "Priscilla." Coppola is using Priscilla's memoir, "Elvis and Me," as the foundation for her A24 film, according to Deadline. She's cast Cailee Spaeny to play Priscilla, and Jacob Elordi is playing Elvis, famous for "Euphoria" and "The Kissing Booth" franchise.
When Priscilla was walking the red carpet with Baz Luhrmann to promote "Elvis," Variety interviewed both of them and asked Priscilla about the opportunity to have her story told. The obvious comparisons came up between Austin Butler — who depicted Elvis in Luhrmann's film — and Elordi, so Variety asked Priscilla what she thought of Elordi. "He's a great actor," Priscilla said. "I can only imagine him being a nervous wreck like everyone else is," she went on. But Priscilla also had praise for Coppola. "I love Sofia," she said. "I love her film work. I think it'll be fine. I hope." Luhrmann also offered his two cents. "To me, it's like they're a royal couple and like with any royal story, there's just so many layers to tell," he said. "So I personally am dying to see that movie." Aren't we all?
Sofia Coppola has her own opinion of Jacob Elordi
Sofia Coppola saw Jacob Elordi on "Euphoria," while she was watching it with her daughter, but she admitted to Vogue that "Euphoria" wasn't her speed. "[I]t was a little too much," Coppola admitted. She said that Elordi's real personality is so different from his character, Nate Jacobs. "I thought nobody was gonna look quite like Elvis, but Jacob has that same type of magnetism," she went on. "He's so charismatic, and girls go crazy around him, so I knew he could pull off playing this type of romantic icon."
Photos began leaking of the "Priscilla" set by October 2022, with Elordi in full Elvis costumes as filming kicked off in Toronto, Canada, as TMZ noted. It obviously prompted comparisons between Austin Butlers and Elordi, and which actor will play Elvis better. Only time – and personal taste – will tell. But it's clear that both Priscilla herself and Coppola are huge fans of Elordi.