New Details Emerge About Lisa Marie Presley's Death

New details about the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley have emerged. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died on January 12 after being found unresponsive at her California home. According to TMZ, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and put on life support and into a medically induced coma after suffering cardiac arrest. Her mother shared an update on Instagram shortly thereafter, letting the public know that her daughter was "receiving the best care" and asking fans for prayers, but a few hours later, Pricilla confirmed that Lisa Marie had died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People. A source told TMZ that Lisa Marie woke up that morning with "stomach pains" that had worsened throughout the day. After she was found, CPR was performed — first by her ex-husband Danny Keough and then by paramedics — and TMZ was able to confirm that they were able to get a pulse. While things were certainly very serious, there seemed to be some hope that Lisa Marie would pull through. But we now know that a series of additional events occurred in the intensive care unit that ultimately caused Lisa Marie's death.