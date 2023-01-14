New Details Emerge About Lisa Marie Presley's Death
New details about the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley have emerged. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died on January 12 after being found unresponsive at her California home. According to TMZ, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and put on life support and into a medically induced coma after suffering cardiac arrest. Her mother shared an update on Instagram shortly thereafter, letting the public know that her daughter was "receiving the best care" and asking fans for prayers, but a few hours later, Pricilla confirmed that Lisa Marie had died.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People. A source told TMZ that Lisa Marie woke up that morning with "stomach pains" that had worsened throughout the day. After she was found, CPR was performed — first by her ex-husband Danny Keough and then by paramedics — and TMZ was able to confirm that they were able to get a pulse. While things were certainly very serious, there seemed to be some hope that Lisa Marie would pull through. But we now know that a series of additional events occurred in the intensive care unit that ultimately caused Lisa Marie's death.
Lisa Marie Presley suffered a second cardiac arrest
Lisa Marie Presley had just stepped out for the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10, where she did red carpet interviews and showed her support for the "Elvis" movie and for actor Austin Butler, who portrayed her father. According to the New York Post, Lisa Marie appeared frail at the event and even needed to grab hold of Jerry Schilling's arm while chatting with Billy Bush. Two days later, Lisa Marie died.
According to TMZ, doctors determined that Lisa Marie was brain dead, leaving her family absolutely heartbroken. Once they learned this news, the family told doctors not to resuscitate her if her heart stopped again. The outlet confirmed that Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest a second time and died shortly thereafter. An official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, and it is likely that more details about Lisa Marie's health will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Funeral arrangements for the 54-year-old singer have not been set at the time of this writing. Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie was pre-deceased by her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, according to People.