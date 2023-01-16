The Tragic Death Of Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida has died age 95. The news agency ANSA and RSIO state media (via CNN) were the first to report the sad news. Gina's grandnephew, Franceso Lollobrigida, who is the Italian Minister of Agriculture, announced her passing via Twitter. The Italian actor was one of the shining lights — and sirens — of 1950s and '60s cinema, along with Sophia Loren. Gina's passing leaves Loren as the last surviving superstar of the Golden Age of Hollywood Cinema.

Per Britannica, Gina, who was born Luigina Lollobrigida in 1920s Italy, initially trained as a sculptor and artist before turning to the world of modeling and becoming a top beauty queen. She transferred her "earthy sexuality" to the big screen in 1946, with a bit part in "The Black Eagle." However, it was starring alongside Humphrey Bogart in John Houston's classic, "Beat The Devil," that shot her to international stardom.

During her storied career, Gina starred in numerous box office hits, including "Beautiful but Dangerous," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and "Come September" with Rock Hudson. Francesco hailed his great-aunt as "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture."

More to come....