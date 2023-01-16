Jana Kramer Admits House Move Is To Escape Ghosts Of A Past Life

Jana Kramer has been open about the struggles in her marriage with her now ex-husband Mike Caussin. In 2016, the NFL player was caught cheating on the country singer and sought treatment for sex addiction, per Us Weekly. At the time, Kramer decided to work on her marriage with Caussin for the sake of their daughter Jolie. The couple had their son, Jace, in 2018, and in an attempt at a fresh start, they built a home in Nashville from the ground up. "Once we had our second [child] and we were doing awesome work, we decided that we wanted to move back to Nashville. We thought that we were ready to come back," Kramer told People.

Unfortunately, Kramer and Caussin's marriage didn't work out and the couple decided to split in 2021. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.' Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer," Kramer announced on Instagram. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kramer and Caussin's divorce was finalized in July of that year and she has now made the decision to let go of the house they built together.