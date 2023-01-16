Jana Kramer Admits House Move Is To Escape Ghosts Of A Past Life
Jana Kramer has been open about the struggles in her marriage with her now ex-husband Mike Caussin. In 2016, the NFL player was caught cheating on the country singer and sought treatment for sex addiction, per Us Weekly. At the time, Kramer decided to work on her marriage with Caussin for the sake of their daughter Jolie. The couple had their son, Jace, in 2018, and in an attempt at a fresh start, they built a home in Nashville from the ground up. "Once we had our second [child] and we were doing awesome work, we decided that we wanted to move back to Nashville. We thought that we were ready to come back," Kramer told People.
Unfortunately, Kramer and Caussin's marriage didn't work out and the couple decided to split in 2021. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.' Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer," Kramer announced on Instagram. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kramer and Caussin's divorce was finalized in July of that year and she has now made the decision to let go of the house they built together.
Jana Kramer opened up about her life in a new home
Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer's ready to move on — and out. The "One Tree Hill" alum announced on Instagram that it's time for her to leave the house she and Caussin built for their family. "Sometimes you can change all the furniture you want and try to make it new and it can still hold memories you might not want to see or feel," she told fans. Kramer went on to say that, after thinking long and hard, she bought a lot on which to build a new house. "It has been so fun creating a home with the kiddos and I can't wait for this new sacred space of new beginnings that will be filled with love, and FAMILY," she concluded.
The plan for her new house isn't the only new thing in Kramer's life. The singer revealed on her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," that she's in a new relationship with a mystery man (via Page Six). "I don't know if this is my forever person ... I'm not going to push away love just because I've been hurt before. I'm going to embrace it," she stated. Although it's a long-distance relationship, Kramer told listeners it "just feels different." Here's to a hopeful to start for Kramer and her new beau!