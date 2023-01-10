Jana Kramer Teases New Long-Distance Romance Following Mike Caussin Divorce

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and mentions of suicide.

Jana Kramer's relationship history is filled with extreme highs and lows. She married her first husband, Michael Gambino, in 2004 when she was just 19 years old, with the union lasting one year, per People. Gambino was regularly physically abusive toward Kramer, with the "One Tree Hill" alum later detailing on "Good Morning America" his 2005 attempt to kill her (Gambino was sentenced to six years in prison and died by suicide in 2012 after his release.) In 2010, Kramer went on to marry her "Prom Night" co-star Johnathon Schaech. Unfortunately, her second marriage was even briefer, lasting all of 12 days, per People.

Kramer's most recent marriage — to former NFL tight-end Mike Caussin — is still fresh in public memory, thanks to candid revelations made on her podcast, "Whine Down." A few months after Kramer gave birth to their daughter in 2016, the couple split amidst reports of Caussin's repeated infidelity, per E! News. Despite their reconciliation after Caussin entered rehab for sex addiction, Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021. As she shared with followers on Instagram at the time, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Given how many frogs she's kissed, could it be finally time that Kramer found her prince... all the way across the pond?

