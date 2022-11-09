Jana Kramer Holds Nothing Back About Her Past Sex Life With Ex Mike Caussin

Disclaimer: This article contains some explicit content.

When it comes to her sex life, Jana Kramer isn't afraid to get really, really honest with her fans and listeners. On a recent episode of her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," the "One Tree Hill" star once again proved how much she's willing to open up by getting into the nitty-gritty about her sex life with her most recent ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

It wouldn't be the first time Kramer has shared intimate details about Caussin by a long shot. In October 2022, she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," where she claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 different women while they were married (via Us Weekly). Kramer also confessed that she felt like he took away her dream for what she wanted for her family.

For as much action as he was apparently getting elsewhere, Kramer said on "Whine Down" that it wasn't the same at home. Specifically, he didn't even perform oral sex until years after they were first married.