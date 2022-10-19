Jana Kramer Divulges New Details About Her Extreme Reaction To Mike Caussin's Infidelity

Jana Kramer has been an open book about the rise and fall of her relationship with Mike Caussin. According to The U.S. Sun, Kramer wed the former football star in 2015, and the two remained married for six years, officially calling it quits in 2021. But long before the two pulled the plug on their relationship, it was plagued with drama and infidelity. In 2016, Kramer opened up to Us Weekly about Caussin's cheating, and she announced their separation on social media shortly after. According to the outlet, Caussin checked himself into a sex rehab facility to try and save their marriage.

The pair renewed their vows in 2017, and in 2018, Kramer and Caussin seemed to be in a good spot. "I feel like it's weird. I never want to say I am grateful for the experience, because every day is a struggle to stay connected and be together," she told Us Weekly. "But at the same time, it has made us so much stronger." But, the second honeymoon phase didn't last very long, and Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in 2021. She shared the news with fans on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven," she wrote. "I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

As she picks up the pieces and moves on from the tough marriage, Kramer is speaking up about the difficult time in her life.