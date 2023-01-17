Selena Gomez Sparks Romance Rumors With The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez's dating life has been a popular topic of conversation since her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. In 2019, the singer admitted on the "Zach Sang Show" that she's a hopeless romantic who is always looking for an authentic relationship where the person loves her for her. "I want it to be real, and I don't want it to be codependent or messy or [have] a lack of communication," she said.

Gomez even joked about wanting to find love in her "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single," she said. "And I've heard that SNL is a great place to find romance." She mentioned that Emma Stone and Dave McCary, as well as Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, met on the show. The skit-like monologue also had some of the cast members shoot their shots with the "Same Old Love" singer.

In December 2022, it was reported that Gomez was ready to meet new people. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She is open to dating." And it seems that the former Disney actor is having fun while mingling with a new romantic interest.