Selena Gomez Sparks Romance Rumors With The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez's dating life has been a popular topic of conversation since her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. In 2019, the singer admitted on the "Zach Sang Show" that she's a hopeless romantic who is always looking for an authentic relationship where the person loves her for her. "I want it to be real, and I don't want it to be codependent or messy or [have] a lack of communication," she said.
Gomez even joked about wanting to find love in her "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single," she said. "And I've heard that SNL is a great place to find romance." She mentioned that Emma Stone and Dave McCary, as well as Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, met on the show. The skit-like monologue also had some of the cast members shoot their shots with the "Same Old Love" singer.
In December 2022, it was reported that Gomez was ready to meet new people. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She is open to dating." And it seems that the former Disney actor is having fun while mingling with a new romantic interest.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are keeping their relationship low-key
Selena Gomez has been single for some time and has shown no signs of having a romantic interest at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series for her performance in "Only Murders in the Building." According to Page Six, she brought her younger sister Gracie as a date. But it looks like the "Lose You to Love Me" singer and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart have been hitting it off.
"They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs," a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the two are keeping it "very casual and low-key" as they like to "go bowling and to the movies" together. The source also reported that Gomez seems really into the DJ, saying, "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him."
According to People, Gomez has been linked to Nick Jonas, Zedd, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and The Weeknd in the past. Taggart and Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, Eve, started dating in September 2022, per Newsweek, but it was reported that the two split amicably before the new year.