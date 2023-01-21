Who Is Melissa Rauch's Husband, Winston Rauch?

"The Big Bang Theory" wrapped several years ago, but for many fans of the show, Melissa Rauch will forever be the Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz to Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz. However, in real life, the "Big Bang" actor has been with her husband, Winston Rauch, for close to two decades.

Melissa touched briefly on her relationship with Winston in a 2014 interview with New Jersey Monthly, "I am very fortunate that I met my husband in college. He is my best friend and the love of my life," she swooned. The actor didn't go into detail as to when exactly they became an item, Bio (via Internet Archive Wayback Machine) reports that she graduated college in 2002. So, regardless of when they actually started dating, they've been in each other's lives for more than 20 years now — and Melissa couldn't be happier about it. Well, kind of. In the same interview with New Jersey Monthly, she shared, "The only thing I regret is not meeting him sooner, as my life has just gotten better since he came into it." How sweet is that!

Per Wonderwall, Melissa and Winston made it official in 2007. And, in a sweet gesture, at some point after tying the knot, Winston (born Winston Beigel) took her last name (via IMDb). All signs point to these two lovebirds being as smitten as can be, then ... but we can't help but wonder: what more do we know about Winston Rauch?