Cardi B Confirms Kim Kardashian Played A Role In Her Plastic Surgeries
Cardi B is not shy about flaunting her curves, and she's always been open about her plastic surgeries. While the singer/rapper oozes confidence on stage, she revealed that she was insecure about her body image growing up. In a conversation with Mariah Carey for Interview, Cardi B recalled getting teased by boys about her figure and shared,"[It] would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped." When the "WAP" singer turned 18 and had money from her dancing days, she got her breasts done. Later, when she felt insecure about her behind, she paid for a bigger one.
Since then, Cardi B has admitted to having liposuction and another breast augmentation following the birth of her daughter Kulture, per People. (Though she walked back the lipo admission shortly afterward.) However, she warned fans not to jump into plastic surgery without doing their research and spoke about the dangers of Brazilian Butt Lifts. "When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," she added. "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it," she advised. While Cardi B seems to be a good resource for plastic surgeons, she revealed that she once got some leads from Kim Kardashian herself.
Kim Kardashian gave Cardi B names of plastic surgeons
While Kim Kardashian has only admitted to getting Botox and laser treatments, Cardi B is not afraid to spill all the deets about her many plastic surgeries. During her appearance on "The Jason Lee Podcast," Cardi revealed that she got her nose fixed after botched injections. "So I did fillers on my nose in 2019 and that s*** f***** my nose up," she declared. While her intention was to make her nose look smaller, she claimed it made the tip of her nose longer and wider. "So in 2020 after 'WAP,' I got my nose done," the singer shared.
Lee then asked how Cardi B was able to find someone she trusted on her face and body. "Cause I remember the time we were at Kris [Jenner's] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn't call none of those people, you just did it at home?" the host asked. "No, I called a couple of people that she gave me," Cardi B revealed. Kardashian has been under scrutiny for possibly having work done on her face and body, but has claimed she has never had fillers or plastic surgery, per Us Weekly. As for speculation that the 42-year-old had her booty enhanced, she only admitted to getting cortisone shots on her butt to treat psoriasis. Still, Kardashian seems to be a good source for the best plastic surgeons, and Cardi B can attest to that.