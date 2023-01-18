Cardi B Confirms Kim Kardashian Played A Role In Her Plastic Surgeries

Cardi B is not shy about flaunting her curves, and she's always been open about her plastic surgeries. While the singer/rapper oozes confidence on stage, she revealed that she was insecure about her body image growing up. In a conversation with Mariah Carey for Interview, Cardi B recalled getting teased by boys about her figure and shared,"[It] would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped." When the "WAP" singer turned 18 and had money from her dancing days, she got her breasts done. Later, when she felt insecure about her behind, she paid for a bigger one.

Since then, Cardi B has admitted to having liposuction and another breast augmentation following the birth of her daughter Kulture, per People. (Though she walked back the lipo admission shortly afterward.) However, she warned fans not to jump into plastic surgery without doing their research and spoke about the dangers of Brazilian Butt Lifts. "When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," she added. "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it," she advised. While Cardi B seems to be a good resource for plastic surgeons, she revealed that she once got some leads from Kim Kardashian herself.