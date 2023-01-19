Real Housewives Fans Tell Nicki Swift What They Think Is The Fakest Franchise - Exclusive Survey

Authentic or otherwise, there's no doubting the various "Real Housewives" franchise show plenty of drama (more than the average person has, we like to hope) but which one do Nicki Swift readers think seems the fakest? We asked that very question, and it turns out it was a landslide win for one uber glam group of ladies... Beverly Hills! A whopping 27.66% of you suggested that iteration may be the fakest of them all, which is pretty understandable considering all the crazy drama that's gone down on the West Coast over the years (Erika Jayne's legal battle or that Brandi Glanville vs. Denise Richards affair rumor drama, anyone?) In a not so close second, 18.73% chose Orange County, while the equally dramatic New York edition came in third with 15.81% of the votes.

On the other end of the spectrum, bringing equal amounts of drama over the years (which fans clearly bought into a little more) is the Atlanta ladies, with 13.92% of those we asked claiming that seemed the fakest iteration of the show. New Jersey was up next with 12.03% of the votes, proving viewers clearly think all that family drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is pretty authentic. Lastly, the series you felt is the least fake? That would be Salt Lake City, with only 11.86% of respondents thinking that was the most dubious "Real Housewives" franchise.

Fake or not though, there's no doubting they're all totally addictive!