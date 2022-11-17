Bravo's RHONY Reboot Is Getting Off To A Rocky Start
It looks like the upcoming "Real Housewives of New York" reboot has already faced a shocking departure. Over the last 15 years, the beloved Bravo franchise has captivated viewers with its numerous iterations and dramatic storylines. One of the most popular "Housewives" installments to hit the air has been "The Real Housewives of New York." Since 2008, enthusiasts have fallen in love (or hate) with some of the city's most notable society women, including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley.
But, after 13 seasons of messy drama and shocking moments, Andy Cohen revealed to Variety that the long-running series was getting rebooted with a new cast. The "Watch What Happens Live!" host also announced a "RHONY" legacy series featuring the original aforementioned cast members. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY.' We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans," he told the publication.
A few months after revealing the shocking news, Cohen finally shared at BravoCon 2022 that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield were cast in the forthcoming reboot (via Us Weekly.) With production reportedly starting this fall, fans have been eager to see the new housewives in action. But it looks like one new cast member has already turned in her coveted apple.
Lizzy Savetsky leaves RHONY reboot after receiving antisemitic hate
With "The Real Housewives of New York" reboot reportedly filming in the Big Apple as we speak, reality TV enthusiasts have been eager to find out more information regarding the new cast. However, it looks like the show's new lineup has already lost one of its cast members. According to Page Six, social media influencer Lizzy Savetsky will no longer be part of the show due to the antisemitism hate she's received.
A source close to the Jewish reality star told the publication: "As soon as she was announced, she was getting insane threats and anti-Semitism on social media." A second source also revealed that the influx of hateful messages "scared" her. Both before and after her casting on "RHONY," Savetsky has used her social media platform to call out antisemitism and showcase her Jewish pride.
While Bravo has yet to confirm Savetsky's departure, social media personality Emily Gellis Lande seemingly confirmed the news in an Instagram video (via Reality Blurb). "Yes, you're all correct. I'm gonna say it here, I know what happens because New York is a small place, she said in a video shared by Twitter user LoveAndyC. "I don't know why they're like waiting to say it or not say it."