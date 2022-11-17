Bravo's RHONY Reboot Is Getting Off To A Rocky Start

It looks like the upcoming "Real Housewives of New York" reboot has already faced a shocking departure. Over the last 15 years, the beloved Bravo franchise has captivated viewers with its numerous iterations and dramatic storylines. One of the most popular "Housewives" installments to hit the air has been "The Real Housewives of New York." Since 2008, enthusiasts have fallen in love (or hate) with some of the city's most notable society women, including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley.

But, after 13 seasons of messy drama and shocking moments, Andy Cohen revealed to Variety that the long-running series was getting rebooted with a new cast. The "Watch What Happens Live!" host also announced a "RHONY" legacy series featuring the original aforementioned cast members. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY.' We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans," he told the publication.

A few months after revealing the shocking news, Cohen finally shared at BravoCon 2022 that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield were cast in the forthcoming reboot (via Us Weekly.) With production reportedly starting this fall, fans have been eager to see the new housewives in action. But it looks like one new cast member has already turned in her coveted apple.