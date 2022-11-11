Ramona Singer Reportedly Snubbed In RHONY Legacy Casting
In March 2022, Andy Cohen revealed that "The Real Housewives of New York City" would be getting a reboot and that Bravo would be creating a spinoff show of fan-favorite cast members, which he dubbed "RHONY: Legacy," per Variety. The news came on the heels of the finale of "RHONY" Season 13, which was one of the worst-rated seasons of all time.
Following Cohen's announcement, fans were itching to know who would be casted on the legacy show. However, the spinoff show was put on hold for a while as the reboot casting was prioritized, per Page Six. "The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic 'RHONY' women about 'Legacy' yet. We were really waiting to get the 'RHONY' reboot right," he told the publication at BravoCon.
Cohen also knew how important it was to get the legacy casting right. Many fans had their hearts set on "RHONY" alum Jill Zarin returning to the screen, and she invited Cohen in an Instagram post to give her a call. She may have gotten her wish, but one longtime housewife seems to be out of the loop.
The shortlist for RHONY Legacy is reportedly revealed
According to Page Six, Bravo has come up with a short list for "The Real Housewives of New York City" legacy series — and Ramona Singer is not on it. The publication reports that sources revealed Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan are on the list, among one or two other possible names. Contracts have not been signed yet, but production is talking to the housewives.
Singer may have gotten shot herself in the foot when she dissed the legacy show in October on the "Reality with The King" podcast. "How can it be really good? The people who they're going to bring back are the people they didn't want to renew anyway. So now, so what are you going to call it? 'The Loser Show'? 'The Loser Legacy'?” she declared (via Queens of Bravo).
Singer, who has been in "RHONY" since Season 1, has been wearing on viewers' nerves. She allegedly made a racially insensitive comment about Season 13 cast member Eboni K. Williams, per Page Six. Bravo launched an investigation, and Singer was cleared of any wrongdoing. The "RHONY" star also angered fans when she refused to wear a mask during the opening of "Diana, the Musical" and also placed her drink on the stage, per Reality Blurb. While Singer's antics may cause a lot of eye-rolls, many think the show would be boring without her. "No Ramona, no show," a fan tweeted.