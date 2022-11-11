​​Ramona Singer Reportedly Snubbed In RHONY Legacy Casting

In March 2022, Andy Cohen revealed that "The Real Housewives of New York City" would be getting a reboot and that Bravo would be creating a spinoff show of fan-favorite cast members, which he dubbed "RHONY: Legacy," per Variety. The news came on the heels of the finale of "RHONY" Season 13, which was one of the worst-rated seasons of all time.

Following Cohen's announcement, fans were itching to know who would be casted on the legacy show. However, the spinoff show was put on hold for a while as the reboot casting was prioritized, per Page Six. "The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic 'RHONY' women about 'Legacy' yet. We were really waiting to get the 'RHONY' reboot right," he told the publication at BravoCon.

Cohen also knew how important it was to get the legacy casting right. Many fans had their hearts set on "RHONY" alum Jill Zarin returning to the screen, and she invited Cohen in an Instagram post to give her a call. She may have gotten her wish, but one longtime housewife seems to be out of the loop.