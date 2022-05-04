Jill Zarin Reveals Where She Currently Stands With The RHONY Reboot

"The Real Housewives of New York" fans rejoiced when Andy Cohen announced that the series would be undergoing a "RHONY" reboot, plus launching a spinoff featuring a combination of series alum. Although the Bravo honcho remained mum on what members of the OG cast would return, Cohen did say he expected to be contacted by Jill Zarin. "Jill is gonna be, like, 'Am I getting my apple back?'" Cohen told Variety.

The same day the news broke, Zarin took to social media to prove the TV executive prophetic. Bravo wrote in an Instagram announcement, "#RHONY is getting a reboot AND a new show!" Zarin slid into the comment section and tagged Cohen while posting a phone emoji. The replies to her post were littered with fans eager to see her return to the popular series.

Prior to the news, and fresh on the heels of appearing on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," the reality star made it known that certain "RHONY" members were integral to the show's success. "Listen, I don't think they could do it without Ramona [Singer]. They need Ramona," she told Showbiz CheatSheet in November 2021. "They need Luann [de Lesseps] and I think they need me," Zarin said. She believed starring on "RHUGT" opened the door for Singer's return, which had fans excited about the duo possibly reuniting on the spinoff.