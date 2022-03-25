Bethenny Frankel Had Quite The Reaction To The RHONY Reboot News
Massive news was announced on March 23 for "The Real Housewives of New York" fans, as Andy Cohen confirmed there would not only be a series reboot, but also a spin-off. After viewership numbers took a hit for Season 13, the "RHONY" honcho realized major changes needed to be made. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Andy told Variety in an interview that announced the reboot.
The show's executives eventually landed on the decision to reboot "RHONY" with an entirely new cast, and create a "RHONY: Legacy" (working title) show that would feature former cast members. "I mean, we talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: Let's just totally start over," the Bravo host told Variety. Ultimately, the network did not want the previous 13 years of the series to go to waste, so they landed on the "Legacy" show.
"RHONY" alum Dorinda Medley admitted she was eager to return for the spin-off. "Listen, I love being on Bravo. I never would have left," she told Page Six. "That wasn't my [decision]." Jill Zarin took to social media to express her interest in returning to the series. She responded with a phone emoji and tagged Andy when Bravo announced the series on Instagram. Meanwhile, Andy told Variety he would welcome beloved cast member Bethenny Frankel back, but doubted she would want to return. Bethenny had an interesting response when she found out about the reboot.
Bethenny Frankel makes her thoughts known in cheeky TikTok
After hearing about "The Real Housewives of New York" news, Bethenny Frankel took to social media to throw some shade at her former show. The Skinnygirl founder posted a cheeky TikTok, where she was filmed sitting on a couch in a fuzzy turquoise jacket and furry hot pink shoes while reading a large Barbie book, and sipping a martini. She captioned the clip, "My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot..." and mouthed audio to make her point. "It's a long story, and it's very f**king boring," the audio said. "Jesus, like f**k," Bethenny mouthed as she made exasperated facial expressions.
Fans rushed to the comment section of the TikTok. "It won't be the same without you but I'm loving seeing you in this post housewives era!!" one wrote (via Page Six). Another thought it was only a matter of time until Bethenny made her return. "Bethenny you KNOW you're coming back for the RHONY all stars show. we all do," they wrote.
Viewers who are eager to see Bethenny return to "RHONY" may not want to hold their breath. The "Business is Personal" author had previously mentioned how being on the hit Bravo series could be detrimental in other financial endeavors. "It [hurts your] credibility as an entrepreneur and a businessperson," she told Marie Claire in 2021. Apparently, it was always Bethenny's goal to leverage her TV exposure for other projects. "It was just something I intrinsically understood," she said.