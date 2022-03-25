Bethenny Frankel Had Quite The Reaction To The RHONY Reboot News

Massive news was announced on March 23 for "The Real Housewives of New York" fans, as Andy Cohen confirmed there would not only be a series reboot, but also a spin-off. After viewership numbers took a hit for Season 13, the "RHONY" honcho realized major changes needed to be made. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Andy told Variety in an interview that announced the reboot.

The show's executives eventually landed on the decision to reboot "RHONY" with an entirely new cast, and create a "RHONY: Legacy" (working title) show that would feature former cast members. "I mean, we talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: Let's just totally start over," the Bravo host told Variety. Ultimately, the network did not want the previous 13 years of the series to go to waste, so they landed on the "Legacy" show.

"RHONY" alum Dorinda Medley admitted she was eager to return for the spin-off. "Listen, I love being on Bravo. I never would have left," she told Page Six. "That wasn't my [decision]." Jill Zarin took to social media to express her interest in returning to the series. She responded with a phone emoji and tagged Andy when Bravo announced the series on Instagram. Meanwhile, Andy told Variety he would welcome beloved cast member Bethenny Frankel back, but doubted she would want to return. Bethenny had an interesting response when she found out about the reboot.