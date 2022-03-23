Dorinda Medley Speaks Out About Her Feud With Vicki Gunvalson

While there's no doubt in our minds that the martinis were flowing at the Bluestone manor, it turns out that the shots former Housewives Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson were sparring over were actually COVID-19 shots. "I just was kind of clear about my views on that. You know I like to be clear on my views. Especially after a couple martinis, I get very clear," Dorinda exclusively told Page Six in March about the COVID-19 vaccination spat. "For me, it was [about] science," she declared. CLIP!

It's rumored that during the filming of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," Vicki made some sweeping statements about the COVID-19 vaccine. "She wouldn't stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda. Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die," a source divulged to Page Six in September 2021. In true Vicki fashion, however, the OG of the OC later appeared to walk back those statements... sort of. "To clarify, my conversation with Dorinda was specifically about a man I know who didn't have a history of blood clots and unfortunately passed away from a pulmonary embolism, which happened to occur after he took the second dose of the vaccine," Vicki said. It should be noted that per the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective.

