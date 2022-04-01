Ramona Singer And Jill Zarin's Reunion Photo Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The relationship between Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin on "The Real Housewives of New York" has often been tenuous over the years. Following a dust up between the pair in 2017, Ramona said being on the show caused undue tension between her and Jill, although the reality TV veteran added that she ultimately supported her sometimes-rival. "But I believe at the end of the day you've got to be there for someone," Ramona told Us Weekly at the time. "And I'm there for Jill. It's a new beginning to our friendship."

Of course, that was not the end of the duo's feuds. In 2021, Jill was delighted when she saw Ramona have tensions with castmates on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip." Jill felt that was proof she was not the source of the problem between her and Ramona. "For me, it was like validating because of all the things that Ramona did to me on the show that maybe people thought I had something to do with or it was me or whatever," she told Showbiz Cheatsheet. Despite the harsh words, and similar to the past, the Bravo-lebrities still considered each other friends. "I actually love Ramona right now because I kind of love just that she doesn't like get it," Jill added.

Months later, when the pair reunited and posted a photo together, fans thought it could only mean one thing.