Adam Lambert Doesn't Hold Back His Disdain For Theo James' Possible George Michael Biopic Role

Adam Lambert is making his feelings pretty clear when it comes to Theo James potentially taking on the role of George Michael in the late singer's rumored upcoming biopic. As fans will likely know, there's been speculation for a quite a while now that Michael's extraordinary life will be memorialized on screen, and James was asked by Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" on January 13 if he'd be interested in playing the late Wham! hitmaker. "Oh yeah. I'd love that. God. He's an icon," James responded, adding, "And he's a bit Greek and I'm a bit Greek. Put that Greek together and you get falafel."

While we're not entirely sure what that last part means, fresh off James' "WWHL" comments, an insider told Daily Mail that a Michael biopic was supposedly "in the final stages of production." As for who was reportedly first in line for the role? Yep, that would be James. "The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man. Theo's name is the one on everyone's lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George's story, warts and all," they shared.

Well, The Advocate then shared that news on Instagram on January 17 — and it's safe to say Lambert wasn't exactly feeling the rumored casting choice.