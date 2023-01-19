Adam Lambert Doesn't Hold Back His Disdain For Theo James' Possible George Michael Biopic Role
Adam Lambert is making his feelings pretty clear when it comes to Theo James potentially taking on the role of George Michael in the late singer's rumored upcoming biopic. As fans will likely know, there's been speculation for a quite a while now that Michael's extraordinary life will be memorialized on screen, and James was asked by Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" on January 13 if he'd be interested in playing the late Wham! hitmaker. "Oh yeah. I'd love that. God. He's an icon," James responded, adding, "And he's a bit Greek and I'm a bit Greek. Put that Greek together and you get falafel."
While we're not entirely sure what that last part means, fresh off James' "WWHL" comments, an insider told Daily Mail that a Michael biopic was supposedly "in the final stages of production." As for who was reportedly first in line for the role? Yep, that would be James. "The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man. Theo's name is the one on everyone's lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George's story, warts and all," they shared.
Well, The Advocate then shared that news on Instagram on January 17 — and it's safe to say Lambert wasn't exactly feeling the rumored casting choice.
Adam Lambert wants an LGBTQ+ actor to play George Michael
Adam Lambert took to the comments section to voice his disdain over Theo James potentially playing George Michael in a biopic, as he commented under The Advocate's post, "Yay another straight man playing a gay icon" alongside an eye rolling emoji. Lambert appeared to be referring to a number of straight identifying actors portraying LGBTQ+ icons, such as Taron Egerton starring as Elton John in "Rocketman" and Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Of course, the Queen singer's comment divided opinion, with many responding to his comment with both support and shade. "Name 1 actor who looks more like George than Theo does... Calm down gay people play straight roles too," one Instagram user hit back. Another agreed with Lambert though, responding, "Would be a more authentic tribute to his life played by a gay actor."
However, it sounds like all the discussion may be in vain. Despite Daily Mail's report, George Michael Entertainment has made it clear Michael's family have not endorsed any kind of biopic that may or may not be going ahead. "A story has been published stating that George Michael's family has endorsed a so called 'biopic' about his life. On behalf of George's family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way," they said on January 17, per NME.