Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At An Audience Member Live On The View
Note to self; Don't ever call out Whoopi Goldberg, because she will hear you and she won't be afraid to clap back. If you've ever seen "The View," you'll know that Goldberg is pretty outspoken. The legendary actor has made no secret of her thoughts and opinions since she first joined the panel all the way back in 2007 (yes, it really has been that long!) and she's never apologized for saying what she thinks or for appearing in whatever movie she wants. "I'm at the age where I give zero you know," she told Essence in 2021. "[Controversy] isn't going to stop me from doing what I think is right or want to do."
But, of course, sometimes that outspoken nature can get her into a whole lot of trouble. One of Goldberg's most famous controversies has to be when she was suspended from "The View" for two weeks over contentious comments she made about the Holocaust during an interview. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in," she later told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me."
Well, Goldberg did eventually return to her seat on "The View" — and she had a lot so say to someone who didn't have the kindest thing to say about her.
Whoopi Goldberg responded to being called an 'old broad'
#WhoopiGoldberg says she loves being an "old broad." 😂 *Is Whoopi your favorite co-host on #TheView?*👇🏾(🎥: @theviewabc) pic.twitter.com/M76jOhH8i6— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) January 18, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg hit back at an audience member as "The View" cameras rolled on January 18, after she heard them utter from the crowd that she was an "old broad." Ouch! The whole thing was caught on camera too, as Goldberg started the show by discussing their first topic, before stopping, looking at the audience member, and asking, "Did you just call me an old broad?" (via The Jasmine Brand). Her co-stars clearly didn't hear the comment and asked if it really happened, to which Goldberg clarified it did. Sunny Hostin then chimed in, "It's Wednesday!" before Goldberg hit back and asserted, "She said, 'You old broad,' and I was like, 'Hey, it's Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.'" The camera then cut to the woman, who was wearing a black mask and a large fur hat, but, thankfully, it all seemed to be in goof fun. Goldberg and the audience all laughed over the comment, and she appeared to take it all in her stride before carrying on with the show.
Of course, this is hardly the only time someone's been called out over something they said on "The View," and it's not even the first time an audience member had felt a co-hosts wrath. "The View" stars have hit back at their audience members on a few occasions now, including when Goldberg responded to a group of climate change protestors who ambushed the studio.