Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At An Audience Member Live On The View

Note to self; Don't ever call out Whoopi Goldberg, because she will hear you and she won't be afraid to clap back. If you've ever seen "The View," you'll know that Goldberg is pretty outspoken. The legendary actor has made no secret of her thoughts and opinions since she first joined the panel all the way back in 2007 (yes, it really has been that long!) and she's never apologized for saying what she thinks or for appearing in whatever movie she wants. "I'm at the age where I give zero you know," she told Essence in 2021. "[Controversy] isn't going to stop me from doing what I think is right or want to do."

But, of course, sometimes that outspoken nature can get her into a whole lot of trouble. One of Goldberg's most famous controversies has to be when she was suspended from "The View" for two weeks over contentious comments she made about the Holocaust during an interview. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in," she later told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me."

Well, Goldberg did eventually return to her seat on "The View" — and she had a lot so say to someone who didn't have the kindest thing to say about her.