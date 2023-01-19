Actor Danny Pintauro Completely Rips Candace Cameron Bure Over Uncomfortable Past Interview

Candace Cameron Bure was known as D.J. Tanner on the famous sitcom "Full House." Considering how sweet of a character D.J. was on the show, many believed that Bure had to be the same in real life. However, her recent behavior has people criticizing her true character.

Bure has made some comments in the past several years that have found her at the center of much controversy, specifically regarding the LGBTQ+ community. According to Us Weekly, the actor found herself in hot water in 2015 after she unveiled her take on the famous case in which a bakery refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple. Bure agreed with the bakery's decision, arguing that, under the First Amendment, they had the right to refuse the service. Many believed Bure's statement was unnecessary and harmful. In 2022, Bure received backlash once again for her comments to "keep traditional marriage at the core" for her films with Great American Media. Much of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies felt both her comments were disrespectful and do not portray the reality many see today.

As time has passed from Bure's last comment, the backlash has subsided. However, a new year means new controversy. The "Full House" star is facing another round of criticism, this time it's from actor Danny Pintauro. Pintauro is not holding back his thoughts on his encounter with Bure in 2015, and he has some choice words her.