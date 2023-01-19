Actor Danny Pintauro Completely Rips Candace Cameron Bure Over Uncomfortable Past Interview
Candace Cameron Bure was known as D.J. Tanner on the famous sitcom "Full House." Considering how sweet of a character D.J. was on the show, many believed that Bure had to be the same in real life. However, her recent behavior has people criticizing her true character.
Bure has made some comments in the past several years that have found her at the center of much controversy, specifically regarding the LGBTQ+ community. According to Us Weekly, the actor found herself in hot water in 2015 after she unveiled her take on the famous case in which a bakery refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple. Bure agreed with the bakery's decision, arguing that, under the First Amendment, they had the right to refuse the service. Many believed Bure's statement was unnecessary and harmful. In 2022, Bure received backlash once again for her comments to "keep traditional marriage at the core" for her films with Great American Media. Much of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies felt both her comments were disrespectful and do not portray the reality many see today.
As time has passed from Bure's last comment, the backlash has subsided. However, a new year means new controversy. The "Full House" star is facing another round of criticism, this time it's from actor Danny Pintauro. Pintauro is not holding back his thoughts on his encounter with Bure in 2015, and he has some choice words her.
Danny Pintauro horrified by Candace Cameron Bure interview
"Who's the Boss?" actor Danny Pintauro is speaking out about his controversial interview with "Full House" actor Candace Cameron Bure. According to People, in 1997, Pintauro made the brave decision to come out as gay. Then in 2015, Pintauro decided to live his full truth and share he was HIV positive in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The decision to go public about his story was not easy, and it was made even more difficult when Bure interviewed Pintauro. The actor appeared on "The View" in 2015 after the revelation, and during the interview, Bure asked Pintauro, "Do you take responsibility for your actions? For being promiscuous." The situation only worsened when Bure's co-host Raven-Symoné directly asked the actor and his husband if they have unprotected sex. At the time, Pintauro brushed off the comment and responded cordially. But as he reflects on it now, he realizes how disrespectful the comments were.
Pintauro spoke on the "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast about how "disappointed" he was in Bure. He said, "I mean, it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey after coming out to Oprah." The actor continued, saying that Bure must know plenty of people in the LGBTQ+ community, so how she "got to this place is ... concerning." But despite their bad blood, Pintauro still said Bure could be "a great ally" if she "could open herself up again."