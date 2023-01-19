The Tragic Death Of Musician David Crosby

Legendary musician, David Crosby has sadly passed away at the age of 81, per Variety. Crosby was famously known for helping to create two of the most influential bands in the '60s: the Byrds and Crosby and Still & Nash.

Crosby's wife, Jan Dance, released a statement about the musician's passing. She said, "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music." She continued, "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby has left an incredible mark on the music industry as fans have started to pay tribute to the musician.

