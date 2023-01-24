Brendan Urie Announces Official End Of Panic! At The Disco

Panic! At The Disco is no more, and maybe that isn't such a surprise if you've been following the band over the years –- especially over the past few months. In 2022, lead singer Brendon Urie came under intense scrutiny for allegations about his behavior on tour. At that point, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for the future of Panic! At The Disco, as Urie was the only original member left, anyway. Former fans took to Twitter to share their complaints about Urie. Multiple women claimed that he had groped them at past meet-and-greet events and that Urie had sexually assaulted them while they were still minors, per Paper. Additionally, Urie has a history of making inappropriate jokes regarding race and sexual violence at his live shows. Things escalated to the point that in July, fans were blocking Urie from their Twitter timelines en masse.

This is all to say: perhaps Urie's January 2023 decision to finally pull the plug on Panic! At The Disco was a long time coming. But what had fans shocked is that Urie reportedly isn't walking away because of the allegations that have plagued him for years, but for an entirely more innocent reason.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).