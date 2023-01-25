Bachelor Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Couple They Think Will Get Married In 2023 - Exclusive Survey

Okay, we'll admit it. Bachelor Nation maybe doesn't have the best record when it comes to couples staying together. More "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" leads than we can even count have gone from all loved up on the show to totally single within months of the cameras stopping rolling, with some changing their Facebook status back to single even sooner than that.

Take 2022's joint Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, for example. We saw Recchia go through some major ups and downs before choosing Tino Franco as her winner on the ill-fated Season 19, but the two had actually split before they even made it to the "After The Final Rose" ceremony amidst a whirlwind of cheating allegations. Recchia's co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey didn't fair much better, either. Though Bachelor Nation saw her all loved up with her winner, Erich Schwer, during the "After The Final Rose" episode, just two months after the finale aired, it was confirmed that Windey and Schwer had set up camp in splitsville.

But don't lose hope yet, Bachelor Nation. Though not everyone is lucky enough to find love on the ABC reality show, some do go the distance with a fellow "The Bachelor, "The Bachelorette" or "Bachelor In Paradise" alumni or even manage to (gasp!) find love outside the show! But which of the former stars of the franchise could head down next? We put that question straight to you to find out what you think.