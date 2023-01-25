Bachelor Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Couple They Think Will Get Married In 2023 - Exclusive Survey
Okay, we'll admit it. Bachelor Nation maybe doesn't have the best record when it comes to couples staying together. More "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" leads than we can even count have gone from all loved up on the show to totally single within months of the cameras stopping rolling, with some changing their Facebook status back to single even sooner than that.
Take 2022's joint Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, for example. We saw Recchia go through some major ups and downs before choosing Tino Franco as her winner on the ill-fated Season 19, but the two had actually split before they even made it to the "After The Final Rose" ceremony amidst a whirlwind of cheating allegations. Recchia's co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey didn't fair much better, either. Though Bachelor Nation saw her all loved up with her winner, Erich Schwer, during the "After The Final Rose" episode, just two months after the finale aired, it was confirmed that Windey and Schwer had set up camp in splitsville.
But don't lose hope yet, Bachelor Nation. Though not everyone is lucky enough to find love on the ABC reality show, some do go the distance with a fellow "The Bachelor, "The Bachelorette" or "Bachelor In Paradise" alumni or even manage to (gasp!) find love outside the show! But which of the former stars of the franchise could head down next? We put that question straight to you to find out what you think.
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy could be heading down the aisle soon
2023 could be a big year for Bachelor Nation weddings, as there are plenty of couples who could potentially tie the knot. Who's the most likely to in the opinion of Nicki Swift readers, though? Well, that would be none other than Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. Yep, Bachelor Nation's bad boy may finally have found The One (after several attempts within the franchise!) as they announced via Instagram on January 13 that he'd popped the question. A whopping 44% of the more than 1,500 people who voted in our survey think the couple will exchange rings the same year as the romantic proposal.
In a distant second, 18% of respondents chose Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt as the Bachelor Nation couple likely to tie the knot, and it turns out they were oh so accurate — just not about the year. The twosome actually already headed down the aisle, marrying in October 2022. Next up? It's a tie! Loved up couples Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes and serial "The Bachelor" franchise star Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins both nabbed themselves 14% of the votes.
Bringing up the rear is Bekah Martinez and her fiancé Grayston Leonard, with a 10% share. It's probably not all too surprising Bachelor Nation doesn't have the most faith in these two though, as Martinez admitted on TikTok she initially said no when Leonard proposed to her, before accepting three years later.