The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey And Fiance Erich Schwer Are Officially Over
Gabby Windey was our gal on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette." Or, we should say, one of our gals because the franchise tried something new that season, introducing not one but two leading ladies. So we got invested in both Windey and her co-star Rachel Recchia who had the fun experience of taking on the challenge of finding a suitor together. They came into the spotlight after appearing on Season 27 of "The Bachelor," after Clayton Echard sent them both home for Susie Evans.
Recchia had a rough go of things. She got engaged to Tino Franco but he ended up kissing another woman while Recchia was going through some personal things. "I messed up," Franco said, according to People. "I kissed another girl, but the second I did, I knew I belonged with you." Franco went on, "I was under the impression we were pretty much done." Despite Franco's apologies, Recchia wasn't having it. "You completely shattered everything," she said during "After the Final Rose." "You broke my heart."
Meanwhile, Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer, but things have now officially ended between them.
Gabby didn't feel aligned with Erich Schwer
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have split up after Windey decided that she didn't see a future there. "She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," a source told E! News. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."
The pair split two months after getting engaged on "The Bachelorette." Following her lead on the ABC show, Windey appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and seemed to confirm that she and Schwer were doing okay despite their busy schedules. "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," Windey said to Fox News (via People). "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."
Shortly after this, the two split up. It seems like things might have been too busy, too soon after the engagement. In the interim, Windey has found herself thriving on "Dancing with the Stars," where she successfully did the rumba with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.