The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey And Fiance Erich Schwer Are Officially Over

Gabby Windey was our gal on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette." Or, we should say, one of our gals because the franchise tried something new that season, introducing not one but two leading ladies. So we got invested in both Windey and her co-star Rachel Recchia who had the fun experience of taking on the challenge of finding a suitor together. They came into the spotlight after appearing on Season 27 of "The Bachelor," after Clayton Echard sent them both home for Susie Evans.

Recchia had a rough go of things. She got engaged to Tino Franco but he ended up kissing another woman while Recchia was going through some personal things. "I messed up," Franco said, according to People. "I kissed another girl, but the second I did, I knew I belonged with you." Franco went on, "I was under the impression we were pretty much done." Despite Franco's apologies, Recchia wasn't having it. "You completely shattered everything," she said during "After the Final Rose." "You broke my heart."

Meanwhile, Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer, but things have now officially ended between them.