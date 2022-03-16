The Bachelorette Is Doing Something It's Never Done Before

Chris Harrison may have left the building, but new "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer shouldered his legacy by calling Season 26 of "The Bachelor" the "most dramatic yet" ... and indeed, it may well be. Per TV Insider, show lead Clayton Echard changed his mind about contestant Susie Evans, whom he had sent home the week prior, after she expressed concerns that he'd been intimate with the other two contestants: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Convinced that he'd get another shot with Susie (who'd stayed in Iceland for some mysterious reason) Clayton headed off to break up with Rachel and Gabby ... simultaneously. Though Susie ultimately rejected Clayton's proposal, the show's explosive finale revealed that the two had been dating since filming wrapped. "I always had love for Clayton," she told Jesse, per Us Weekly. "He's incredible and we all make mistakes and we both made mistakes on this journey but we both have so much love for each other."

While fans might be split on the topic of Susie and Clayton's happily-ever-after, almost everyone believes that Rachel and Gabby deserve only good things. Per Elite Daily, fans got what they were hoping for when Jesse announced that both ladies would be stepping into their roles as joint bachelorettes on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette." The twist is the first of its kind in the show's history — and the logistics of how two bachelorettes will work on one season is anyone's guess.