The Bachelorette Is Doing Something It's Never Done Before
Chris Harrison may have left the building, but new "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer shouldered his legacy by calling Season 26 of "The Bachelor" the "most dramatic yet" ... and indeed, it may well be. Per TV Insider, show lead Clayton Echard changed his mind about contestant Susie Evans, whom he had sent home the week prior, after she expressed concerns that he'd been intimate with the other two contestants: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Convinced that he'd get another shot with Susie (who'd stayed in Iceland for some mysterious reason) Clayton headed off to break up with Rachel and Gabby ... simultaneously. Though Susie ultimately rejected Clayton's proposal, the show's explosive finale revealed that the two had been dating since filming wrapped. "I always had love for Clayton," she told Jesse, per Us Weekly. "He's incredible and we all make mistakes and we both made mistakes on this journey but we both have so much love for each other."
While fans might be split on the topic of Susie and Clayton's happily-ever-after, almost everyone believes that Rachel and Gabby deserve only good things. Per Elite Daily, fans got what they were hoping for when Jesse announced that both ladies would be stepping into their roles as joint bachelorettes on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette." The twist is the first of its kind in the show's history — and the logistics of how two bachelorettes will work on one season is anyone's guess.
Season 19 will feature both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as bachelorettes
Prior to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia co-starring as bachelorettes, the two bachelorette thing had only been done once before. Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" saw Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson compete for the title, and when the men ultimately voted for Kaitlyn, Britt left the show. But having two bachelorettes at the helm for the entirety of the season means that things will go down differently, at least according to TV blogger Reality Steve. Per Elite Daily, even host Jesse Palmer doesn't understand how producers will engineer it so that both Gabby and Rachel will find their Prince Charming. (Or will they?) Also according to Reality Steve, Gabby and Rachel's contestants have already arrived in Los Angeles, as filming is expected to begin the weekend of March 18. (Side note: Anyone looking for spoilers to the upcoming season should keep refreshing Reality Steve's page, as the king of spoilers is rarely wrong about anything Bachelor-related.)
While Gabby and Rachel have reacted with joy to news of becoming bachelorettes, what does Bachelor Nation have to say about the casting? In general, there's a sense of confusion as to how things will work, but fans are willing to take the plunge with Gabby and Rachel. "If anyone watched Joe Millionaire, having two leads was surprisingly refreshing and so much more interesting so I'M HERE FOR IT," one fan tweeted. And after all, if Gabby's Grandpa Joe is happy for her, then so are we.