Ana De Armas' Oscar Nomination Has Fans Seeing Red

When the anticipated film "Blonde" released on Netflix, it was immediately met with mixed reviews. "The film is giving a different interpretation to those images, mixed with the story of the book [it was based on]," Ana de Armas said in a Variety "Actors on Actors" segment, defending the movie and the depiction of Marilyn Monroe. "I think that's what has been tough for the audience to understand about the movie." She added that she understands people were expecting more of a biopic about the actor.

Brad Pitt was one of the producers of "Blonde," and he praised de Armas' performance. "She is phenomenal in it," he told ET at the "Bullet Train" premiere. He mentioned that he had been working on the film for as long as a decade. "It wasn't until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line," he added.

And it seems that Pitt's comments were pretty true, as the "Knives Out" actor was able to grab an Oscar nomination. According to People Español, de Armas is the first female Cuban actor to be nominated for an Oscar, and if she wins, she'll be the first Latina actor to win her category. However, fans aren't exactly happy with the nomination.