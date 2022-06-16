The First Glimpse Of Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Is Finally Here
Fans are getting a sneak peek of Ana de Armas' portrayal of one of the most iconic celebrities of all time. Per IndieWire, in 2019, it was announced that de Armas would be starring as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," a Netflix film to be released in 2022 depicting the life of the late iconic actor. The movie's based on the 2000 novel written by author Joyce Carol Oates and has received a NC-17 rating, as The Hollywood Reporter noted in March. De Armas described the demanding requirements of the role in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," de Armas said. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine." De Armas added that going over "reading material," as well as "talking to [director] Andrew Dominik for months" prepared her for "three months of shooting nonstop." In August 2019, de Armas made headlines when photos of her in character were released (via Just Jared). Now, viewers are getting an even closer glimpse at how de Armas will look and act when she brings Monroe to the small screen.
Ana de Armas is a convincing Marilyn Monroe in the Blonde trailer
Ana de Armas has undergone a total transformation in the trailer for "Blonde." The minute-long clip, which was released on June 16, reveals de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in various scenes from the upcoming Netflix film. One moment shows de Armas as Monroe, sitting in her makeup chair, crying as she says, "Please come. Don't abandon me." In another, de Armas recreates the famous scene from "The Seven Year Itch" in which Monroe's white flowy dress blew up atop a New York City subway grate. Viewers have been buzzing about how convincing de Armas looks in the part, with one YouTube user commenting, "That smile alone at the end perfectly captures Marilyn Monroe." Another wrote that de Armas "is the perfect person to play Marilyn Monroe."
In a 2021 interview with Byrdie, de Armas explained the process that led to this spot-on recreation of Monroe's look, which included wearing a bald cap underneath her wigs. "I had to go bald every day, because with the blonde wigs... you can't have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cap every single day from my forehead to [around] my whole head," de Armas said. The actor added that she's "so proud" of the finished product. The movie is set to be released on September 23, so movie fans won't have to wait much longer to see the rest of de Armas' impressive portrayal of Monroe.