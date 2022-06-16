The First Glimpse Of Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Is Finally Here

Fans are getting a sneak peek of Ana de Armas' portrayal of one of the most iconic celebrities of all time. Per IndieWire, in 2019, it was announced that de Armas would be starring as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," a Netflix film to be released in 2022 depicting the life of the late iconic actor. The movie's based on the 2000 novel written by author Joyce Carol Oates and has received a NC-17 rating, as The Hollywood Reporter noted in March. De Armas described the demanding requirements of the role in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," de Armas said. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine." De Armas added that going over "reading material," as well as "talking to [director] Andrew Dominik for months" prepared her for "three months of shooting nonstop." In August 2019, de Armas made headlines when photos of her in character were released (via Just Jared). Now, viewers are getting an even closer glimpse at how de Armas will look and act when she brings Monroe to the small screen.