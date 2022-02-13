The New Marilyn Monroe Film Starring Ana De Armas Gets A Surprising Rating

While fans were surprised to hear that Ana de Armas had been cast as Marilyn Monroe, as she has always been known as a brunette bombshell, many were also shocked by the new rating for said Monroe biopic, which is set to hit screens in 2022. People are certainly talking.

The Netflix movie titled "Blonde" stars Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson and is based on the 2000s book by Joyce Carol Oates of the same name, per the New York Post. Little information about what the movie will contain has been released, though it seems it will follow both the glitz and glamour of Monroe's career and the trials and tribulations of her private life. Directed by Andrew Dominik, the movie is set to possibly premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, though it would premiere in the "out of competition" slots. Apparently, France has "strict theatrical release laws," according to Indie Wire.

But the drama of when the movie is set to premiere is only one part of the spectacle this movie is causing. Because now the film's rating has some people up in arms.