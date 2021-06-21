The Truth About Adrien Brody's Relationship With Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife

Adrien Brody is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. With his tall frame and olive-toned complexion, he isn't one to miss, and his acting isn't too bad either. In fact, Brody has made a name for himself as a type of chameleon — he can play different kinds of roles to great effect. In both film and TV, he's played a mobster, a ventriloquist, a war veteran, and a writer, per IMDB. And Brody's most critically-acclaimed role was actually early in his acting career. At the time, he was the youngest actor ever, at age 29, to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Roman Polanski's 2002 film "The Pianist," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Because of his critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful projects, Brody is highly regarded for his skill in drama, but that talent comes from escaping his own mind most of the time. "The key to being a great actor is to be free of that sense of self and self-awareness and to be observant of others and of real life," he told The Wrap in 2015. In a similar sense, fame makes it even more challenging to be a great actor. "Being anonymous is a great luxury," he told IndieWire. "It's a big loss to lose that ... And as an actor, that is your key tool."

The eyes are still on the former "King Kong" star as he made his long-awaited debut with his girlfriend. Read on to find out who she is!