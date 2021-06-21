The Truth About Adrien Brody's Relationship With Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife
Adrien Brody is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. With his tall frame and olive-toned complexion, he isn't one to miss, and his acting isn't too bad either. In fact, Brody has made a name for himself as a type of chameleon — he can play different kinds of roles to great effect. In both film and TV, he's played a mobster, a ventriloquist, a war veteran, and a writer, per IMDB. And Brody's most critically-acclaimed role was actually early in his acting career. At the time, he was the youngest actor ever, at age 29, to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Roman Polanski's 2002 film "The Pianist," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Because of his critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful projects, Brody is highly regarded for his skill in drama, but that talent comes from escaping his own mind most of the time. "The key to being a great actor is to be free of that sense of self and self-awareness and to be observant of others and of real life," he told The Wrap in 2015. In a similar sense, fame makes it even more challenging to be a great actor. "Being anonymous is a great luxury," he told IndieWire. "It's a big loss to lose that ... And as an actor, that is your key tool."
The eyes are still on the former "King Kong" star as he made his long-awaited debut with his girlfriend. Read on to find out who she is!
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman made their red carpet debut
There's a new red carpet power couple! Actor Adrien Brody is dating fashion designer and actor Georgina Chapman, and the two finally made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival after dating for almost two years, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that the couple "had met and socialized previously, but their friendship didn't turn romantic until they both attended the 2019 launch of model Helena Christensen's swimwear line in Puerto Rico."
While Chapman may not be as notable a name as Brody, her fashion company (and ex-husband) are certainly well-known and memorable. Chapman, who is British, is the co-founder of the high-end designer fashion label Marchesa, a frequent red carpet staple.
Apparently, the label was heavily funded by her ex-husband and convicted rapist and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. (According to The Daily Beast, Weinstein allegedly pressured A-list actors to wear Marchesa gowns if they were in one of his films, before Chapman's immediate divorce filing following the sexual assault allegations against him in 2017.)
After leaving Weinstein following his crimes coming to light, Chapman has moved on with Brody. Hopefully, this new aspect of their love lives will be less dramatic than Brody's films and Chapman's last relationship.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).