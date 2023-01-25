Shemar Moore Proudly Introduces His First Child To The World

Shemar Moore is officially a father! In early January, the "Criminal Minds" actor first made the exciting announcement that he and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, would be welcoming their first child together, per Instagram. The video, posted by Moore, showed him and Dizon's gender reveal party. As they awaited the reveal, Dizon shared, "I honestly just want whatever is healthy and happy ... I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together." The actor could barely contain his excitement as he discovered that he was going to be a girl's dad.

He later shared the news publicly on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Moore shared, "My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I'm gonna make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." The 52-year-old even opened up about how he was scared that because he was getting older, having kids was just not going to be part of his life. He continued, "My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole." Although he and Dizon may have thought the little bundle of joy would come in February, the baby had her own agenda. The couple officially welcomed their first child together on January 24th.