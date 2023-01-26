Nikki Bella Keeps Strong Connection To Ex John Cena In Her Wedding To Artem Chigvintsev

Unless you've been living under a celebrity news repelling rock, you'll probably know that Nikki Bella (who, alongside her twin sister Brie Bella is one half of The Bella Twins) had a pretty lengthy relationship with John Cena. The two started dating all the way back in 2012 and didn't do much to hide their personal life, as their ups and downs were well documented on the E! reality series "Total Divas" and it's spin-off, "Total Bellas." Despite the couple's differing opinions on having children and getting married, Cena eventually popped the question in the WWE ring (with a ring!) in 2017. It seemed like the two had every intention of walking down the aisle too, as the "Total Bellas" cameras were around as the couple got preparations for their big day underway and made some big decisions about what they wanted to happen.

But this one just wasn't meant to be. In 2018, Nikki and Cena announced they were calling off their engagement, saying in a statement obtained by Us Weekly, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another."

Shortly after that, Nikki found love again when she started dating "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, and he popped the question in January 2020. Nikki and Chigvintsev went on to tie the knot in August 2022 — but it turns out that big day had an unexpected connection to Nikki's famous ex.