Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Have Exciting Relationship News

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev originally appeared on the fasttrack for marriage. After calling off her long-term engagement to John Cena, Bella was romantically linked to the "Dancing With the Stars" dancer in early 2019. By the time the calendar flipped to 2020, the couple announced they were engaged. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" the "Total Bellas" star wrote on Instagram in January 2020.

Later that year, they had another exciting announcement, as their family grew when they welcomed their first child together. "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Bella wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post that featured a snap of their son Matteo Chigvintsev's hand. Unfortunately, their nuptials hit a serious roadblock as the WWE wrestler struggled with postpartum depression, as revealed on an episode of "Total Bellas" that aired in January 2021, per E! News. Luckily, Bella and Chigvintsev were able to work through that difficult patch, and announced on the show that they would be tying the knot in November of that year.

More than a year later, the couple were still unmarried, and Bella found herself defending their choice to postpone the wedding, per an interview with People in April. Now, months later, Bella has shared another development in their relationship.