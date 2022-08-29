Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Have Exciting Relationship News
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev originally appeared on the fasttrack for marriage. After calling off her long-term engagement to John Cena, Bella was romantically linked to the "Dancing With the Stars" dancer in early 2019. By the time the calendar flipped to 2020, the couple announced they were engaged. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" the "Total Bellas" star wrote on Instagram in January 2020.
Later that year, they had another exciting announcement, as their family grew when they welcomed their first child together. "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Bella wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post that featured a snap of their son Matteo Chigvintsev's hand. Unfortunately, their nuptials hit a serious roadblock as the WWE wrestler struggled with postpartum depression, as revealed on an episode of "Total Bellas" that aired in January 2021, per E! News. Luckily, Bella and Chigvintsev were able to work through that difficult patch, and announced on the show that they would be tying the knot in November of that year.
More than a year later, the couple were still unmarried, and Bella found herself defending their choice to postpone the wedding, per an interview with People in April. Now, months later, Bella has shared another development in their relationship.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev revealed they're married and more
After a protracted engagement, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced they are married. That was not the only piece of major news, as they also revealed their nuptials would be part of a television event. "We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,'" the WWE wrestler posted to Instagram on August 29, along with a photo of their hands to showcase their rings, plus a snap of the back of the newlyweds from behind. Chigvintsev shared the same post on his Instagram, too.
The guest-list included notable names from both the dancing and wrestling community. "Dancing With the Stars" performers Gleb Savchenko, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten were in attendance, per Page Six. Unsurprisingly, Brie Bella was there to support her sister along with fellow wrestlers CJ Perry, Danielle Moinet, and Natalie Neidhart.
A year earlier, Nikki spoke about pushing back the wedding date to ensure the festivities were up to her standards. "My Nana's like, 'Just go do something small,' but I want a really big bash, and I want to do it right," Nikki told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. She also mentioned how overwhelming it was to juggle remodeling their home with wedding planning. "I feel like if I was to do it right now, and try to get the fall that I want right now, it would just be cramming," Nikki added. Congratulations to the happy couple!