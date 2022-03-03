What Initally Held Nikki Bella Back From Marrying Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have been inseparable since they confirmed their relationship in 2019. Although the pair have a wedding in the works, the WWE superstar recently told E!'s Daily Pop that having a child together adjusted her outlook on marriage. Nikki gave birth to the pair's first child together just 18 months ago and notes she's been more cautious about the seriousness of marriage ever since claiming she doesn't want her son Matteo "to go through a divorce." Nikki also shared insight into her past relationship with John Cena, which abruptly ended months before their wedding, adding that, with "everything [she's] been through," she wants to heart to "make sure it's forever."

According to Us Weekly, Nikki and Chigvintsev first met when they were matched as partners on ABC's hit dance competition "Dancing With the Stars" for Season 25, which aired in 2017. The couple reportedly postponed their wedding because Chigvintsev's parents, who hail from Russia, have not been able to "get visas" to enter the United States, so the "Total Bellas" star said the day her soon-to-be in-laws get them, "we will set our date and say, 'I do.'" However, she has voiced that Chigvintsev's parents have told her in the past they want "babies over marriage," per a 2019 interview with Life & Style.