Who Is Bravo Fans' Favorite Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Husband? - Nicki Swift Survey

Though the "Real Housewives" franchise is all about the ladies, but there's no doubting the guys bring their fair share of drama too. Case and point? Over on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." It seems that, while the Garden State guys know how to get along with each other, they don't always have the easiest time relating to the ladies and staying out of all their feuds. In fact, the family dynamics make the New Jersey edition all the more intriguing, with Teresa Giudice even calling her brother Joe Gorga (husband to Housewife Melissa Gorga, of course) a "b***h" and suggesting he was basically a Housewife in his own right during the "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion.

Over on the opposite coast, it seems like there's a little less drama when it comes to the Housewives and the Househusbands (only fractionally, though) as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" guys don't always enjoy the same foray into the spotlight. But that doesn't mean they don't enjoy their airtime every now and then, which means fans are sure to have a favorite. But who is it?