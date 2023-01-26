Who Is Bravo Fans' Favorite Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Husband? - Nicki Swift Survey
Though the "Real Housewives" franchise is all about the ladies, but there's no doubting the guys bring their fair share of drama too. Case and point? Over on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." It seems that, while the Garden State guys know how to get along with each other, they don't always have the easiest time relating to the ladies and staying out of all their feuds. In fact, the family dynamics make the New Jersey edition all the more intriguing, with Teresa Giudice even calling her brother Joe Gorga (husband to Housewife Melissa Gorga, of course) a "b***h" and suggesting he was basically a Housewife in his own right during the "RHONJ" Season 12 reunion.
Over on the opposite coast, it seems like there's a little less drama when it comes to the Housewives and the Househusbands (only fractionally, though) as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" guys don't always enjoy the same foray into the spotlight. But that doesn't mean they don't enjoy their airtime every now and then, which means fans are sure to have a favorite. But who is it?
RHOBH fans can't get enough of Harry Hamlin
We asked you who your favorite husband from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is — and there's a pretty clear frontrunner. With a whopping 34.89% of the votes, Nicki Swift readers overwhelmingly chose Lisa Rinna's man and star in his own right Harry Hamlin. The "Mad Men" actor clearly had plenty of fans before Rinna signed up to the show, but, clearly, their decades long marriage has only made him more popular. Up next? Another "RHOBH" veteran, Ken Todd, with 16.19% of the votes. Lisa Vanderpump's man captured hearts with his British charm and the two showed off their eccentric relationship for the first nine seasons.
It's a stalwart of the West Coast version of the show in fourth place, the other half of Kyle Richards, Mr Mauricio Umansky. Umansky, favorite of 15.65% of those we asked, has appeared alongside his wife since Season 1 and has since gone on to see his own reality TV success via "Buying Beverly Hills." In a very close fifth? That would be another guy with TV success outside of the Housewives, Paul Nassif. With 15.29% of the votes, "Botched"'s Nassif is clearly a favorite while appearing alongside his now ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof, during the earlier seasons.
Up next is Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul 'P.K.' Kemsley, who 9.71% of you chose as your favorite, while Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards' other half, came in sixth place at 8.27%. Cheers to the Housewives hubbies!