Britney Spears' Wellness Check False Alarm Fully Explained

Despite earning her freedom after a major legal victory, Britney Spears' life post-conservatorship hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. From the revelation of her estranged relationship with sons Sean and Jayden Federline to a series of puzzling Instagram posts, Spears' fans have continuously voiced concerns over her well-being.

And her January 13 restaurant incident certainly didn't assuage fan worries. Out to dinner with husband Sam Asghari at a Los Angeles eatery, Spears was filmed, in footage obtained by TMZ, displaying "manic" behavior, according to eyewitnesses. Sitting by herself at the couples' table, Spears began rambling and yelling incoherently, when she noticed others turning their attention to her. Asghari reportedly left their table at one point and exited the restaurant by himself. (He later explained to TMZ that he simply left to retrieve their car.)

Meanwhile, Spears has, once again, deactivated her Instagram account. Deleting her feed on January 24, she first announced a startling name change in the days prior, per the Daily Mail. "I see right through it all ... it has liquid and is wet ... it's playful and has mass !!! I changed my name to River Red!!!" the "Hold Me Closer" singer captioned a video of her dancing. Even writing "River Red" as her Instagram name, the artist formerly known as Britney Spears then vanished from social media. With many Spears devotees alerting the police of her online disappearance, here's the result of the cops' follow-up on their concerned calls.