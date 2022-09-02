Britney Spears' Son Finally Reveals The Real Reason He Didn't Go To Her Wedding

While Britney Spears' life definitely seems to be on the up-and-up since her 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end (she finally got to get married, she's writing a memoir), there are still plenty of leftover family tensions and complicated relationships to sort through — many of which are playing out in public. After it was revealed that Spears' two sons, Jayden and Sean, were not attending her wedding, fans wanted to know why. Well now, Jayden is explaining.

Spears' relationship to her teenage sons has been a matter of particular interest and concern to the pop star's many fans, especially considering her often contentious relationship with their father, Kevin Federline. In an ITV Interview in early August (via Today), Federline claimed, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." After Spears responded to this interview on Instagram, describing it as "hateful," Federline then posted two videos of Spears apparently fighting with her sons when they were 11 and 12, per TMZ.

Now, Federline is back on ITV, with his youngest son in tow, who is explaining their decision to skip the wedding.