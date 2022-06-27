Britney Spears' Drama With Her Mom Just Got Even More Tense
Britney Spears has seemingly moved on with her life, following the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship. However, Britney's relationship with her family continues to be contentious. The "...Baby One More Time" singer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on June 9, in front of guests like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. But noticeably missing from the guest list were Britney's relatives. Her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her siblings Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, were reportedly not invited to celebrate Britney's nuptials.
Despite not being welcomed at her daughter's wedding, Lynne recently shared well wishes for Britney. "I just want her to be happy," Lynne said during a recent run-in with TMZ. She also affirmed her comment on Britney's Instagram, where she expressed that she was "Sooo happy" for her daughter, was genuine. And while Lynne seems to be open to reconciling her fractured relationship with the pop singer, Britney seems far less forgiving.
Britney Spears throws shade at her mother
Britney Spears does not seem to be over the drama with her family and has shot down an apparent attempt by her mother, Lynne Spears, to mend their relationship. Britney took to Instagram to show off an adorable video of her and her husband, Sam Asghari, and also responded to Lynne's well wishes. "Am I happy enough mamma," Britney wrote. "What's the serious talk for??? Lighten up ladies ... we're on the same side ... remember ???" And while Lynne is not currently following Britney, Page Six reported that she liked Britney's post.
Lynne isn't the only family member that got into a debacle with Britney over her wedding. The singer also dragged her older brother, Bryan Spears, after he claimed he was invited to her ceremony. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney confirmed that Bryan was never welcomed at her home. "You were never invited to my wedding," she wrote, via E! News. "Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???"