Britney Spears' Drama With Her Mom Just Got Even More Tense

Britney Spears has seemingly moved on with her life, following the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship. However, Britney's relationship with her family continues to be contentious. The "...Baby One More Time" singer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on June 9, in front of guests like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. But noticeably missing from the guest list were Britney's relatives. Her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her siblings Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, were reportedly not invited to celebrate Britney's nuptials.

Despite not being welcomed at her daughter's wedding, Lynne recently shared well wishes for Britney. "I just want her to be happy," Lynne said during a recent run-in with TMZ. She also affirmed her comment on Britney's Instagram, where she expressed that she was "Sooo happy" for her daughter, was genuine. And while Lynne seems to be open to reconciling her fractured relationship with the pop singer, Britney seems far less forgiving.