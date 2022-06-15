Britney Spears Goes Off On Brother Bryan Amid Conflicting Stories Over Wedding Invite

Britney Spears has finally tied the knot with Sam Asghari, and Britney's guest list included some of the biggest names in the industry, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and several other A-listers. But the festivities notably excluded some people too, specifically Spears' own family. Her parents and siblings were nowhere to be found, and according to her brother, Bryan Spears, it was because of a scheduling conflict.

In an Instagram comment, Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, explained why he had to miss his sister's wedding. According to Conklin, he had no choice. "Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn't help the timings 😭," she wrote, referring to Bryan's 11-year-old daughter (per Page Six). "Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000. We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam's Marriage!"

While his child's graduation seemed like a perfectly reasonable excuse to skip out on Britney's wedding, the singer herself revealed that Bryan wasn't even supposed to be at the nuptials. Why? Because he wasn't invited in the first place.