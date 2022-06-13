The Real Reason Britney Spears' Brother Wasn't At Her Wedding

There's no doubt that Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari was one for the books! As fans know, the pop princess and Asghari tied the knot in a ceremony at Britney's home in California. Besides her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, trying to bust through security and get into the event, things went off without a hitch.

Britney shared several photos and videos from the day, giving her fans a sneak peek into what all went down. The songstress sported a pair of clear slippers for the occasion as she channeled her inner "Cinderella." She also gave fans a quick run-down of the ceremony in an Instagram post. "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED," she gushed. "Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning, but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED." Britney added that her crew turned her home into a "dream castle," as she thanked some famous friends like Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace for attending.

Some names that didn't appear on the guest list included several members of Britney's family, including her mom, Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, and little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. According to TMZ, Britney's brother, Bryan Spears, was supposed to attend the nuptials, but he did not show up. Don't worry, we've got more deets as to why Bryan chose to skip out on his sister's big day.