Britney Spears Is Taking Action Against Her Ex Jason Alexander
Nearly one year after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, pop icon Britney Spears is gradually getting her life back. On June 9, Spears tied the knot with her longtime beau Sam Asghari in a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, per People. "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen told the outlet. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way."
According to Billboard, Spears and Asghari first met in 2016 and were instantly attracted to each other. "It was the humbleness that attracted me," Asghari admitted to GQ. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul." Now, Spears and Asghari are set to spend the rest of their lives together. But first, they must take care of something — or someone: the singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander. Here's what Spears and Asghari are planning to do about the situation.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari took legal action against her ex
According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have been granted an emergency restraining order against Jason Alexander, the singer's ex-husband who crashed their June 9 nuptials. As the outlet reports, Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart filed the motion on behalf of the newlyweds.
Speaking to ET, Rosengart explained that he looks forward to Alexander's prosecution and a possible conviction. "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride," he added. Going by the legal order, which remains effective until June 17, Alexander is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears and Asghari — and 100 yards from their home.
Spears was previously married to Alexander, though only for 55 hours, according to The U.S. Sun. The pair said their vows on January 3, 2004, but had the union annulled two days later on January 5. However, that was apparently not the end of whirlwind romances for the singer. In September 2004, nearly three months after meeting him, Spears tied the knot with dancer Kevin Federline. Though the two would later go on to welcome two kids, their marriage was rather short-lived. In November 2006, Spears filed for divorce, citing irreconciliable differences. Marriage might not have worked for Spears the first two times, but you know what they say: "Third time's the charm!"