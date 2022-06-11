Britney Spears Is Taking Action Against Her Ex Jason Alexander

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have been granted an emergency restraining order against Jason Alexander, the singer's ex-husband who crashed their June 9 nuptials. As the outlet reports, Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart filed the motion on behalf of the newlyweds.

Speaking to ET, Rosengart explained that he looks forward to Alexander's prosecution and a possible conviction. "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride," he added. Going by the legal order, which remains effective until June 17, Alexander is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears and Asghari — and 100 yards from their home.

Spears was previously married to Alexander, though only for 55 hours, according to The U.S. Sun. The pair said their vows on January 3, 2004, but had the union annulled two days later on January 5. However, that was apparently not the end of whirlwind romances for the singer. In September 2004, nearly three months after meeting him, Spears tied the knot with dancer Kevin Federline. Though the two would later go on to welcome two kids, their marriage was rather short-lived. In November 2006, Spears filed for divorce, citing irreconciliable differences. Marriage might not have worked for Spears the first two times, but you know what they say: "Third time's the charm!"