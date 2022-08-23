Britney Spears Unveils Even More Disturbing Details About Her Conservatorship

After her longtime conservatorship was lifted in 2021, Britney Spears finally found her voice — and no, we don't mean her singing one, although "Hold Me Closer," Spears' anticipated come back, is on the way. We're talking about Princess of Pop's unfiltered Instagram. While the "Circus" singer is still getting the hang of having her own platform, she's managed to reveal more about her previous conditions. Until the end of the conservatorship, Spears mostly communicated through hints and clues, some so cryptic it took an entire podcast to decode them. At times, fans wondered if it was even her posting or simply a handler keeping up appearances. However, that's all changed with the success of the #FreeBritney movement.

While Spears' social media posts are no less chaotic than before, they're undeniably her and she's speaking up more than ever. With her newfound independence over her life, career, and finances, she's used her Instagram for everything from risqué photos to dancing videos to inspirational quotes, often while putting her estranged family on blast along the way. Back in January, she posted an intense, now-deleted rant, in which she said she wished she could have "slapped" her mother and sister, Lynn and Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, despite Spears' recent marriage to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, she's wasting no time spilling more family secrets.