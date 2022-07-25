Britney Spears' Career Comeback Is Reportedly In The Works
The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Britney Spears. She got to find out what freedom tastes like again when she managed to pull the plug on her almost 14-year conservatorship back in November. While she's been enjoying some of the little things in life since then — like speaking her mind — she's also taken some major steps in her personal life, too.
She and her longtime beau Sam Asghari got engaged back in September 2021 and tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony this June. If that weren't enough, Spears also made another huge change in her life by moving into a new home. She took to her Instagram account to write back in February, "I've lived in this house for seven years and I'm in the process of buying a new home ... It's time for change!"
Well, change is definitely a comin' for Spears (and in a good way), as there's another report that suggests her career comeback is also apparently in the works.
Britney Spears recorded a duet with Elton John
Hearing that Britney Spears is planning a comeback is always big news, but hearing that she's working on a new duet with Elton John is even bigger. According to Page Six, the "Toxic" singer is partnering with John for a new version of his hit song, "Tiny Dancer."
Apparently, the two already worked on the track at a recording studio in Beverly Hills earlier in the month. What's more, the song should hit the airwaves sometime in August as well. One source close to the situation even said, "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."
The fact that Spears and Elton are working together shouldn't really surprise anyone, seeing how they've been friends for a very long time, per Bustle. They both lived at the Palazzo Suite during their Vegas residencies, according to TMZ, and Spears has always been on the invite list at his star-studded Oscars after parties. With that said, if you are going to do a comeback, you might as well do it with someone like the Rocketman, right?