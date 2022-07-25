Britney Spears' Career Comeback Is Reportedly In The Works

Hearing that Britney Spears is planning a comeback is always big news, but hearing that she's working on a new duet with Elton John is even bigger. According to Page Six, the "Toxic" singer is partnering with John for a new version of his hit song, "Tiny Dancer."

Apparently, the two already worked on the track at a recording studio in Beverly Hills earlier in the month. What's more, the song should hit the airwaves sometime in August as well. One source close to the situation even said, "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."

The fact that Spears and Elton are working together shouldn't really surprise anyone, seeing how they've been friends for a very long time, per Bustle. They both lived at the Palazzo Suite during their Vegas residencies, according to TMZ, and Spears has always been on the invite list at his star-studded Oscars after parties. With that said, if you are going to do a comeback, you might as well do it with someone like the Rocketman, right?